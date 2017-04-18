Teen Arrested for Posting Threat to Sumter School

(Photo: WLTX)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies have arrested a teenager who they say posted a threat online about Hillcrest Middle School Tuesday.

Deputies say the 14-year-old, who is a student at the Hillcrest, is being charged with disturbing schools, aggravated breach of peace, and threatening the life of a public employee, principal, or teacher.

According to deputies, the boy made the threat on Instagram Monday night, saying he wanted to "shoot up" the school, and the post quickly spread on social media. Some parents were concerned enough that they wondered if they should send their kids to school.

Deputies responded to Hillcrest Tuesday morning and spoke to several students, and were able to determine the threat wasn't serious.

Around noon, officer identified the boy, and caught up with him.

Officers say the boy has no criminal history and was not a problem student. He has since been released to the custody of his parents.

The case will be heard in family court.

“We are glad we were able to quickly determine who sent the message,” said Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis. “We thank the principal and administrators at Hillcrest for aiding us today. Although this appears to have been a prank we have to take these calls seriously. Unfortunately, this young man made a decision that may result in serious charges. We are just glad no one was hurt.”

