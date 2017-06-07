Arrest Made in 2015 Columbia Hit and Run

Shanekkia Chakia Middleton

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have made an arrest in connection with a 2015 hit and run investigation.

Shanekkia Chakia Middleton, 26, is charged with hit and run, driving under suspension and failure to yield the right of way.

Police say Middleton hit a car shortly before 6:00 p.m. on November 16, 2015 in the 1900 block of Blossom Street and then left the scene. The man in the car she hit did not report any injuries at the time of the incident.

Middleton was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Wednesday morning and has since been released on a $7,500 bond.

