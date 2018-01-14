Arrest Made in Saturday Shooting at Colony Apartments

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say they have made an arrest in the deadly shooting on Bailey Street, which left a 26-year-old man dead early Saturday evening.

Police say Bobby Ray Robbins, 31, is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend to death during an argument at Colony Apartments on Bailey Street Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Jerome D. Palmer, 26, died the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Robbins was arrested moments after the shooting while running from the scene and refusing to stop for repeated police commands, according to investigators. Officers say they saw Robbins toss a handgun during his attempted escape, which they recovered and seized for evidence.

Robbins is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and failure to stop on police command, according to the Columbia Police Department.

