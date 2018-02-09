Assault of 63-Year-Old Man in North Columbia Under Investigation, Deputies Say

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for the assault of a 63-year-old man in North Columbia.

Deputies say they were flagged down by a concerned citizen just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 3 in the 6000 block of N. Main Street, where they found a 63-year-old man convulsing on the ground.

Investigators say the man suffered from multiple injuries to the upper and lower body, and evidence at the scene suggests he may have been struck by a vehicle.

The man was transported by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

