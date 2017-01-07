AIKEN, SC - (WLTX) -- One woman is behind bars after officers say she stabbed a man who was at a hotel in Aiken Friday night, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Melissa Gambrell, from Columbia, is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime. Officers say they believe this was an act of domestic violence.

Officers say they responded to Hotel Aiken located at 235 Richland Avenue in Aiken, SC and found a male victim with stab wounds to the upper body. He was later transported to a nearby hospital. There was also a female on the scene with the victim.

This incident remains under investigation.