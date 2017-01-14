Authorities: Sisters pay $2,125 to rent non-existent condo

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Two sisters hoping to spend some vacation time on Hilton Head Island now hope the Beaufort County County Sheriff's Office can help them recover the money they spent on a condominium that apparently doesn't exist.



The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports the sheriff's office said the sisters found a property and began emailing a man identified as "Mike." The man asked for an $825 reservation to rent the condo from late January to early April.



According to the report, the sisters became suspicious of the deal, but gave the man their credit card number and he charged $1,300 to it.



The report said that prior to the start of the rental period, Mike told the sisters the unit was "occupied by someone who was displaced by Hurricane Matthew."

