Body found in South Carolina amid search for a missing girl

(Photo: WLTX)

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A sheriff says a body has been found in a remote area of South Carolina amid the search for a missing 8-year-old girl whose mother was slain.

Authorities say they haven't yet identified the body recovered Sunday morning near McColl. Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon says in a statement that an autopsy is planned Monday.

A Bennettsville man remains in the county detention center, charged with murder in the May 5 stabbing of Ella Lowery in that town, located several miles southeast of McColl.





Jejauncey Fernando Harrington (Photo: Marlboro County Detention Center)

Thirty-two-year-old Jejauncey Fernando Harrington also is charged with kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of Lowery's daughter, Iyana. He's also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in both the death and disappearance.





Iyana Lowery (Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff Department)

It wasn't clear Sunday if Harrington has an attorney.

© 2017 Associated Press