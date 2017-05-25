Body of Missing Uber Driver Believed to Be Found in SC

Marlo Medina-Chevez. Photo submitted by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says they believe the body of a missing Charlotte Uber driver was found Thursday in Rock Hill.

The body of 44-year-old Marlo Medina-Chevez was found in a wooded area in Rock Hill, CMPD says.

The body of missing Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez has been discovered in Rock Hill. pic.twitter.com/BW4eKomtkp — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 25, 2017

Medina-Chevez was reported missing May 21, after family members say he left for work Saturday night to pick up a client. Medina-Chevez left home driving his 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder.

On Tuesday, two men were arrested in connection to Medina-Chevez's disappearance.

