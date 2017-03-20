Bond Denied for Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman in Bathroom

Charles Lamb (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at a Columbia's doctor's office has had his bond denied.

Officers say Charles Lamb, 47, was taken into custody late Saturday. He went before a judge Monday morning, where a judge said he could not be released from jail.

Lamb is accused of assaulting the victim in a restroom stall at 9 Richland Medical Park Drive, which is a doctor's office near the Palmetto Health Richland campus. He is also accused of trying to steal money from the woman's purse.

When a witness walked into the restroom, Lamb ran from the scene.

The victim was treated at the scene after suffering head injuries.

On Saturday, an employee at Lexington Medical Center recognized Lamb from news reports, and alerted hospital security officers, who detained Lamb.

Lamb is listed on SLED's South Carolina Public Sex Offender Registry. Prior convictions include indecent exposure, exposure of private parts in a lewd manner, peeping, voyeurism, or aggravated voyeurism, and failure to register as a sex offender.

He's charged with criminal sexual conduct to the first degree, kidnapping, trespassing, and strong armed robbery.

© 2017 WLTX-TV