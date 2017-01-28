Bond Denied for Man Accused of Shooting Teen While Playing Game

Rhythm Portee (Photo: Sumter County Detention Center)

SUMTER COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- The man accused of fatally shooting a teen during a game was denied bond Saturday morning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department.

17-year-old Rhythm Portee is charged with the shooting death of 19-year-old Raquan Bethea. The shooting happened at a home on Somerset Drive on Thursday. Bethea was found with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies say Portee was already out on bond for a previous incident where a victim was shot, but is recovering. He faces an attempted murder charge in that particular case.

