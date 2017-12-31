Bond Set for Suspects in Violent Lexington County Home Invasion

Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested two men related to a home invasion. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Bond was set at more than $200,000 for two suspects arrested in connection to a home invasion in Lexington County Saturday morning.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has arrested two suspects in connection with a home invasion Saturday morning.

Quintrell Morris, 18, of Hopkins and Brandon Thompson, 30, of Columbia were arrested Saturday, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they were responding to an incident in the 300 block of Mapleview Drive at 6:40 a.m., when shots were reportedly fired inside the residence.

After a commotion was heard upstairs during a security sweep of the home, an armed suspect confronted deputies, according to a tweet by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

A deputy reportedly fired multiple shots, but no one was struck.

Multiple residents sustained non life-threatening injuries, say investigators. Three children, one of whom called law enforcement, and an adult were in the home at the time of the incident, according to a report.

Deputies say they believe the incident was not a random act.

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by SLED, per standard procedure.

On Sunday, a judge set a $232,000 bond for Brandon Thompson. The Columbia resident is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of assault/battery, armed robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A $240,000 bond was set for Quintrell Morris on Sunday. The Hopkins resident is charged with three counts of kidnapping, three counts of assault/battery, armed robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, pointing/presenting a firearm and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.

