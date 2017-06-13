Burglar Killed Homeowner Who Barged in on Him, Police Say

Bouvia Sales (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say DNA left behind by a burglar helped link him to the killing of a homeowner who interrupted his crime.

He's identified as 23-year-old Bouvia Sales.

Police say back on April 8th, Sales was stealing a flat screen TV and other items from a home when he shot 43-year-old Marlin Butler several times. Investigators say he also fired shots at Butler's son but missed.

After the DNA evidence showed a link to Sales, it didn't take long to find him.

He was already being held at the Lexington County jail on a domestic violence charge. Butler's family says this arrest will help them try and to heal from this tragic loss.

Chief Skip Holbrook says sales confessed to three other people about the crime.

