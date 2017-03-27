Burglary Suspects Accused of Taking Baby Along During Crime

Johnny Alston (left), Lamontae Bostick (center), Shambrica Sumter (Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say a group of burglary suspects took a small child along with them as they attempted to commit the crime.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Johnny Darnell Alston, 22-year-old Lamontae Isiah Bostick, and 22-year-old Shambrica Shaquanna Sumter, charging them each with conspiracy to commit burglary and housebreaking.

Sumter is also charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Deputies say around 1:30 p.m. on March 24, a neighbor noticed a suspicious car circling the neighborhood. The neighbor also reported seeing Alston and Bostick running to the back of a home that had been burglarized in November.

The responding officer pulled over the car, which Sumter was driving. Officers say Bostick's 11-month-old child was sitting unrestrained in the vehicle.

Deputies say Sumter admitted that she dropped off one of the two men at the home that they were trying to break into.

Officers were able to find the other suspects shortly afterward.

According to deputies, surveillance video sows the same two men were the ones who broke into that home in November.

