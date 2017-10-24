Suspects Drive Through Graveyard During High-Speed Chase

(Photo: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - Kershaw County deputies say a high-speed chase with a group of burglary suspects took them through a church cemetery.

The department released dash-cam video Tuesday which shows what happened during that pursuit.

Officers say around 3:30 a.m. on October 18, deputies were called to the Dollar General on Jefferson Davis Highway in Camden. Officers determined that suspects had come in and had opened the safe.

While officers were investigating that crime, they got a call of another alarm at the Dollar General on Highway 1 near Cassatt, which is eight miles away. A resident in the area called 911 when the person saw lights on at the store and heard the alarm, and saw a brown Dodge Journey leaving the parking lot.

A nearby deputy went to the area and found the car and tried to pull it over, but it kept going, according to officers.

That pursuit then went through the Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery. During that pursuit, a few headstones were damaged, and

Eventually officers used stop sticks to disable the vehicle near Haile Street and Highway 1. Officers say after the car stopped, the three got out and ran.

The suspects were identified as 44-year-old Jermaine Ford , and 36-year-old Qhuan Miller, and 30-year-old Chadwick Miller.

Officers believe they're connected to 60 burglaries of Dollar General stores in North and South Carolina

