Burned Body Found at Harbison Apartment Complex Had Been Shot

Lexington County Deputies in front of the crime scene where a burned body was found Saturday night. (Photo: Gutierrez, Sonia, WLTX)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies now say a man whose burned body was found at a Columbia apartment complex had been shot as well.

Officials announced new details in the death of 18-year-old Keon Malik Brantley, whose body was found at the Paces Brooks Apartments on Columbiana Drive, near the Columbiana Mall.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Brantley died from the bullet wound.

“Investigators have canvassed the area where Mr. Brantley died,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’ve collected evidence from the site where we believe Mr. Brantley was originally injured as part of our effort to piece together what led to his death.”

Saturday night around 10 p.m., officials responded to reports of a burned body around Paces Brooks Apartments. Deputies still have the area taped off with crime scene tape.

The owner of Yamato restaurant,across the street from the crime scene says she had some employees who went home from work because they were upset with the news of the death.

Anyone with information in this case should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

