Canadian Woman Lured to SC, Forced Into Sex, Sheriff Says

Fred Russell Urey Sr. (Photo: Pickens County Detention Center)

Pickens County, SC (WLTX) - Pickens County deputies say a man lured a Canadian woman to South Carolina, kidnapped her, then forced her to perform sex acts with him.

Officers announced Thursday the arrest of 39-year-old Fred Russell Urey Sr., according to WSPA-TV.

PIckens County Sheriff Rick Clark says Urey met the woman online, and pretended to be a photographer who needed a model. Clark says Urey promised to pay the woman thousands of dollars if she'd come to America.

Officers say the negotiations went on for about two months, and at no point was nudity or sex discussed.

She flew to Atlanta on a plane ticket the suspect bought, Clark says, and Urey picked her up and drove her to Pickens.

The sheriff says Urey took the victim to hotels the first two nights she was in town, and the two drove around looking for good places to take pictures.

On the third night, however, investigators say he took her to his home, held her hostage, and threatened to hurt her family if she didn't cooperate. Over the next several days, officers say he forced her into multiple sex acts and bondage.

Officers say he let her call her family during the ordeal, but only under his supervision. However, she was able to send coded messages to her family, which tipped them off that something was wrong.

Canadian police were then able to track her cell phone, and Pickens County deputies began searching for her.

When they surrounded his home Wednesday night, they say the victim jumped through a glass window and fell into the front yard.

Urey is facing charges of kidnapping 1st degree, criminal sexual conduct 1st degree, and possession of meth with intent to distribute 2nd offense.

© 2017 WLTX-TV