Father, Infant Daughter Shot at in Car on I-85

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. - Belmont Police are investigating a shooting in the northbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County.

Police initially responded to a call of a road rage incident Tuesday afternoon. According to BPD, the suspect pulled beside a vehicle, occupied by a man and his infant daughter, after a lane change dispute and fired one shot into one of the victim's car windows.

The suspect kept driving north on I-85 and fled the scene. He is described as a white male in his early to late-twenties with blondish-brown hair and facial hair. He was also wearing a black baseball cap.

In a 911 call obtained by NBC Charlotte, the daughter can be heard crying intermittently throughout the call.

"She's so scared," the man said. "I have the bullet sitting right here in my car."

The father described to the 911 operator the moments leading up to the shot being fired.

"He came flying up beside me, pointing a gun," the father said. "I was trying to tell him I have a baby in the car, and he shot through my window, almost hit me."

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Toyota Camry with a white female passenger.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Belmont Police at 704-829-4058 or 704-829-4032.

