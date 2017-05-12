Charges Dropped for Man Suspected of Murder; Girl Still Missing

Dwayne Jermaine Bright (Photo: Marlboro County Deteniton Center)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- All charges are dropped for a man who was previously suspected of killing a woman in her home in Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Department.

Earlier this week, 36-year-old Dwayne Jermaine Bright was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

"Information developed in the ongoing investigation led to the decision to release Mr. Bright from custody," Sheriff Charles Lemon said.

Officers are not able to release specific details at this time regarding the case.

The victim, Ella Lowery, was found in her home on May 5. Officials were able to locate her younger son, but the search continues for 8-year-old Iyana Lowery.





Iyana Lowery (Photo: Marlboro County Sheriff Department)

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

