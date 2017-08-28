Chesterfield Co. school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI with students on bus

Angela Caldwell (Photo: Chesterfield County Detention Center) (Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. – Authorities in Chesterfield County are investigating after a school bus driver was pulled over for suspicion of DUI Monday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesterfield County School District, the driver was pulled over while driving a bus with five Central High School students on board Monday. Highway Patrol stopped the bus on Airport Road in Pageland after a person flagged down a state trooper, saying the driver was driving erratically.

The driver of the bus, identified as Angela Caldwell, was arrested and charged with DUI. Highway Patrol said her blood alcohol level was .31.

South Carolina Highway Patrol initiated the traffic stop. School officials are scheduled to have a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide further information.

