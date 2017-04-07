Children Left Mother Lying in Her Own Urine and Feces, Deputies Say

Michael Choice, Teresa Choice (Photo: SCSO)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - A Sumter brother and sister are accused of neglecting their mother, leaving the woman with severe medical problems that were left unattended.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said 36-year-old Teresa Michelle Choice and 44-year-old Michael Lamont Choice are both facing charges.

An arrest warrant said that on Friday, the medical staff at Palmetto Health Tuomey reported to law enforcement a neglected vulnerable adult.

Doctors reported that the 66-year-old victim was unconscious and suffered from several major wounds. The medical staff determined that the injuries were caused by the victim being left lying in her own feces and urine for an undetermined amount of time, deputies say.

The woman also suffered from dehydration, kidney failure, liver failure, and several other major medical issues related to the neglect, including diabetic wounds on her legs and feet that were also left uncared for.

The victim lived with both her children, according to deputies. Officers found both of them in the parking lot of the hospital.

This is by far the worst case of adult abuse and neglect I have seen during my entire law enforcement career," Dennis said.

