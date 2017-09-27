NY City Worker Fired for Allegedly Stabbing Dog

(DISCLAIMER: The image of the dog below may be disturbing to some.)

BUFFALO, NY-- A part-time City of Buffalo employee accused of stabbing a dog has been fired from his job.

James Craddock, 46 of Buffalo was arrested and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.

Police say a woman was walking her dog near Mineral Spring Road and Frank Avenue when Craddock got out of city-owned vehicle, exchanged words with the woman and then stabbed her dog.

Two individuals fled in the vehicle, but were apprehended a short time later in the 1300 block of South Park Avenue.

The dog was taken to the vet and had undergone surgery. The current condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

