Clarendon County Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Sumter, Deputies Say

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - A Clarendon County man has been arrested for attempted murder in Sumter County, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Norris Ja’Vonta Wilson III, 18, of Alcolu, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen weapon.

Deputies say on October 8, Wilson intentionally shot a victim 'numerous times' in the Commander Lane roadway before fleeing. The victim was able to tell deputies who shot him before undergoing surgery, say deputies.

Wilson admitted to law enforcement that he had a stolen weapon and showed officers where he hid it, according to deputies.

The victim remains hospitalized, according to authorities.

