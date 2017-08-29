Charlotte Police Arrest One of Their Own Officers for Obtaining Prescription Drugs by Fraud

Officer Jennifer Wolfe (Photo: CMPD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged an officer Tuesday for obtaining prescription drugs by fraud.

CMPD said they would hold a press conference Tuesday on a "significant arrest."

During the press conference, they announced they had charged one of their own, Officer Jennifer Wolfe, 37, with possession of opioid. She was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to Mecklenburg County Jail.

CMPD Deputy Chief John Jennings noted during the conference that police are not immune to the ongoing opioid addiction crisis.

CMPD said they began an investigation August 14 after being contacted by an employee of Danze Dentistry in Matthews. After investigating, authorities said they found that Wolfe had been obtaining fraudulent prescriptions for pain killers from an employee at the practice.

Dental office employee, Roberta Porter, was also arrested for assisting Wolfe in obtaining painkillers, the business told NBC Charlotte.

According to CMPD, Officer Wolfe was assigned to the Metro Division. They said she was placed on paid administrative leave at the beginning of her investigation, however, she is now on unpaid administrative leave following her arrest.

Wolfe had been with CMPD since April 25, 2011.

"I am disappointed and saddened that one of our officers is being charged with this serious offense," CMPD Chief Putney said. "The men and woman of this organization are regular people, who face the same challenges as the rest of our community."

