Arieyana Forney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An 11-year-old girl was found safe in Washington D.C. after being kidnapped on Sunday afternoon. The kidnapping occurred after a man and a woman were found dead inside a home on Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the 7500 block of Glenncannon Drive after a call for service came in at 11:05 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male and female deceased inside the home. The identities of the two deceased have not been released pending family notification.

This car left the scene just before the Charlotte Fire Department's initial arrival.

11-year-old Arieyana Forney is believed to live at the residence with the two deceased victims. Forney was found safe in Washington D.C. after an amber alert went out to determine her whereabouts on Sunday evening. The brave young girl called police from the car saying that she had been kidnapped.

CMPD says that Forney was kidnapped by the victims' son (her uncle) Curtis Atkinson, 37. Forney's grandparents were the two people murdered.

The investigation is ongoing but CMPD says that they will seek two murder charges against her kidnapper.

The investigation comes just a day after police began looking into Charlotte's 23rd homicide on Saturday, making this the 24th homicide in just four months.

