Co-Owner of Restaurant Charged with Setting Place on Fire

Ronald Clifton Canty, center, is arrested on February 27, 2017. (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Department)

Sumter County, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies have charged the co-owner of a popular seafood restaurant with setting the place on fire last summer.

Ronald Clifton Canty, 57, is facing a count of arson.

Officers believe in July of last year, Canty started the blaze that destroyed the Compass Restaurant. According to officers, he reportedly collected $700,000 in fraudulent insurance claims.

The restaurant is something of a local landmark in the community. It had been since 1975 on Highway 378 just past Interstate 95.

The fire was investigated by the sheriff's department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the Florence County Sheriff's Office.









