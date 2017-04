Thomas Melvin Hawkins (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia man is facing multiple child pornography charges.

Thomas "Tommy" Hawkins, 63, of Columbia is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.

The South Carolina Attorney General's office says Hawkins distributed child pornography over the internet.

If convicted, he could face 10 years in prison.

