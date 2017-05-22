Columbia Daycare Worker Accused of Slapping 3-year-old Girl

Thomasine Jackson (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are accusing a daycare worker of slapping a three-year-old girl who was in her care.

Thomasine Jackson , 56, is charged with assault & battery and commission of certain offenses within 100 yards of a daycare facility.

Deputies were notified on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 about an assault on a toddler by the victim’s parents after the child was picked up from Play Pals Kindergarten and Daycare on Dothan Road.

Deputies say they found evidence of strikes to both sides of the toddler's face and underneath the toddler's chin. Investigators believe Jackson, a daycare employee, assaulted girl after the child refused to put away toys.

The toddler was treated at a local hospital for redness and bruising.

Jackson was booked at the Richland County Detention Center.

