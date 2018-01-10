Columbia Father Accused of Causing Brain Damage to Infant Daughter

Robert Marvin Ray (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia father has been arrested after deputies say he abused his infant daughter, leading to injuries to her brain.

Robert Marvin Ray, 31, is charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the baby suffered extensive injuries causing her to permanently lose function in the right half of her brain.

“Ray originally told investigators his 8-month-old daughter fell out of a swing and landed on her head Jan. 6,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “However, medical professionals said the injuries were not consistent with a fall, but were consistent with child abuse. An injured child is one of the most difficult things we see in law enforcement, and our detectives worked hard to find the answers in this case.”

Deputies say Ray’s daughter also suffered injuries to her leg, face, ears and brain.

Ray is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

