Police: Columbia Firefighter Assaulted, Pointed Gun at Wife

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriff's Department made an arrest in a domestic violence case involving a local firefighter on Saturday.

Columbia/ Richland County Firefighter Kenneth Foster, 32, is charged with criminal domestic violence in the second degree and one count of pointing and presenting.

Deputies responded to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Middle Street, where Foster reportedly assaulted his wife and pointed a gun at his wife and her daughter.

He has been transported to the Richland County Detention Center.

