Columbia Man Arrested on Child Porn Charge

UPDATE June 1, 2017: The charges against Mr. Edge were later dismissed.
Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia man has ben arrested on a child pornography charge.
Russell Edge, 30, was arrested by Columbia police Tuesday. He's facing one count of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree.
Officers say he had child pornography in his possession.
The attorney general's office says he is facing a felony offense that if convicted is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs