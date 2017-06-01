WLTX
Columbia Man Arrested on Child Porn Charge

The man is accused of possessing child pornography.

UPDATE June 1, 2017: The charges against Mr. Edge were later dismissed.

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia man has ben arrested on a child pornography charge.

Russell Edge, 30, was arrested by Columbia police Tuesday. He's facing one count of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree.

Officers say he had child pornography in his possession.

The attorney general's office says he is facing a felony offense that if convicted is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

