Columbia Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Robert Probanski (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia man faces 15 charges related to child pornography.



Robert Probanski, 66, was arrested on September 19th.

The state Attorney General's office says Probanski distributed multiple files of child pornography. He faces 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree, and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third-degree.

If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison on each charge.

