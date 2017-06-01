Columbia Man Had Sexually Explicit Conversations with Minor, Prosecutors Say

File photo

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Columbia man is being accused of having sexually explicit conversations with a minor.

Abdoulaye Omar Thiam, 38, is facing one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General's Office made the arrest. ICAC investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Naval Criminal Investigative Service, all also members of the S.C. ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Thiam was arrested Wednesday. The charge against him is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.





