Woman Rammed Columbia Man with Car, Deputies Say

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Richland County man is in critical condition after deputies say a woman struck him with a car early Sunday morning.

According to Richland County Deputies, the incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday morning in the 5000 block of Miramar Drive in Columbia.

Deputies say the man got out of his vehicle to confront a woman, who was also in a car. As he was walking back, the woman rammed into him with her vehicle. The two are believed to be related.

The suspect is still at large, and officials are treating the incident as an aggravated assault. The victim has been taken to Palmetto Health Richland, where his current condition is unknown.

If you have any tips or information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

