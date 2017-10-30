Columbia Men Plead to Federal Heroin Conspiracy

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Two Columbia men plead guilty in federal court Monday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, according to United States Attorney Beth Drake.

Michael Glover (also knbown as “Glove,” "G" and "HG"), 47, and Jihad Salahadeen Pollard, 43, both formerly of Columbia, plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute heroin, according to Drake.

Senior United States District Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr., of Columbia, accepted the pleas and will impose sentence after he has reviewed the presentence investigation reports, which will be prepared by the U.S. Probation Office, according to Drake.

Authorities say Glover and Pollard were 2 of 10 defendants charged in April 2014, following a series of court-authorized, DEA-monitored wiretaps over several telephones in the Columbia area. The investigation revealed that a group of individuals in the Columbia area were obtaining heroin from various sources outside of South Carolina and then distributing it in the Midlands, says Drake.

Drake says evidence indicated that the suppliers were initially getting the heroin in packages from India. Several packages containing heroin destined for Columbia were intercepted by law enforcement during the investigation. Evidence further showed that the co-defendants later obtained heroin in New York and transported it back to Columbia where it was distributed, says Drake. The New York heroin suppliers were charged and convicted in the Eastern District of New York for their role in the heroin conspiracy.

Glover and Pollard were fugitives until their arrests this past summer in Texas, where they were residing under false identities, according to Drake.

