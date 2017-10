(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police are on the scene of an armed robbery on North Main Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers are investigating an armed robbery at 6216 North Main Street, say police. Details are limited at this time.

CPD Officers are on scene investigating an armed robbery at 6216 N. Main Street. There will be more updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/tN8GlHB3vn — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 1, 2017

