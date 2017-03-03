Cops: Man extorted $70,000 by posing as immigration officer

A proposed bill in South Carolina could increase the penalty for crimes against police officers. (Photo: WLTX)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Greenville police accuse a 53-year-old man of scamming victims of more than $70,000 by pretending to be an immigration officer who could help them with their legal status.

Local media outlets report Friday that charges against Michael Ruiz of Greenville include trafficking, extortion, impersonating an officer, financial identity fraud and selling a fictitious license.

Ruiz is in the Greenville County jail without bond. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Greenville police say Ruiz was arrested as part of a human trafficking investigation.

Police say he scammed at least six people by telling them he was a police or immigration officer who could provide legal documents in exchange for money, and he threatened to deport them if they didn't pay.

Police are asking any other victims to call the department.

