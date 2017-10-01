(Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - A man and woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northeast Richland County have been identified by the Richland County coroner.

Kristi L. Bell, 21, of Irmo died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Kentrell A. Kelly, 26, of Hopkins also died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Watts.

Deputies say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at a Columbia apartment complex, located at 1310 Oakcrest Drive. Both victims were found unresponsive by deputies when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are still trying to determine the exact circumstances of the shooting, and if it is indeed a murder-suicide.

© 2017 WLTX-TV