COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- The name of the person who was shot and killed Friday night has been released.

Officials from the Richland County Coroner's Office say Benjamin Johnson, 37, died from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The shooting happened Friday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Camelot Street, .

