Coroner Identifies Mom, Son Killed in Possible Murder-Suicide

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) The Richland County Coroner's office has released the names of the man and woman shot and killed Friday afternoon.

Officials say 67-year-old Sim Sok died from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. David Sok, 34, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper body.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired at the 1000 block of May Oak Circle in the Summit subdivision at around 4:00 p.m. When they went inside the home, they found two bodies inside the home

Investigators say their preliminary results indicate that the shooting is going to be ruled a murder-suicide.

This case remains under investigation.

