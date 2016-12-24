Coroner Names Person Shot, Killed in Shootout

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- The name of the person who was shot and killed at a home in Columbia has been released.

Officials from the Richland County Coroner's Office say 23-year-old Bequan Recasner, of Bluff Road, died from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Investigators say the shooting incident happened at the 100 block of Aster Circle on Friday just before 1:30 p.m. We are told that a fight turned physical and some of the people inside the home pulled out guns and began shooting at each other. Two other people were injured.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department arrested 39-year-old Joseph Jones late Friday night.

This investigation is still ongoing.