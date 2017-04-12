Council Member Charged with Interfering With Traffic Stop

Michael Singleton (Photo: Orangeburg County Detention Center)

Norway, SC (WLTX) - A town councilman in the Orangeburg County town of Norway is facing charges after officers say he interfered during a traffic stop.

Norway Police Chief Curtis Ward says police had pulled a car over for a traffic stop on April 9 at Harrison Avenue and 3rd Street.

According to Ward, 42-year-old Michael Singleton drove up, parked his car on the side of the road and asked officials why the driver was being pulled over. An arrest warrant says the person who was pulled over was a family member.

The warrant goes on to say that Singleton told the officer that he was the police commissioner, that he may want to resign and that he was the officer's boss.

Chief Ward says his charges include hindering/interfering with officer and a traffic violation and stopping/parking in a roadway. The charges are both misdemeanors.

The incident was recorded on an police dashcam. That recording has not been released yet.

