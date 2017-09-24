Couple Charged in Disappearance of South Carolina Baby

Ladasha Harriett and Daquan Simmons (Photo: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - The mother of a missing 11-month-old baby and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the case of the missing child.



Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby told local media outlets Sunday that Ladasha Harriett, 19, and Daquan Simmons, 22, were arrested on charges of homicide by child abuse.



Harriett and Simmons were expected to have bond hearings Sunday. It wasn't known if either of them had attorneys.



Police haven't said if the missing baby has been located. Neighbors say they haven't seen the child since July.



State police are helping local authorities with their investigation.

