Deputies Accuse Couple of Neglecting Their 10-year-old

Phillip Davis, Somaly Elaine Davis (Photo: Saluda County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Officials with the State Law Enforcement Division have charged a South Carolina couple with child neglect after their 10-year-old child was found with injuries.



A statement from SLED on Thursday said 33-year-old Philip A. Davis and 37-year-old Somaly Elaine Davis of Leesville were charged following their arrest on Wednesday.



SLED provided no additional details on the case.



Both are in the Saluda County jail and it's not known if they have an attorney.

© 2017 WLTX-TV