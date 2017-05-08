WLTX
Burglars Steal DVDS from Adult Video Store

Deputies say burglars stole about $1,000 worth of DVDs from Video X-Press on April 21.

wltx 1:25 PM. EDT May 08, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Surveillance video released Monday shows two men breaking into Video X-Press on Columbia's Two Notch Road. Deputies say the burglars struck on Friday, April 21 around 6 a.m.

Investigators say one of the men threw a brick through the store's front door. Video shows the two men enter the building with a box and then load it up with DVDs.

Deputies say they made off with about $1,000 worth of movies from the store. 

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact CrimeStoppers. You may call 1-888-CRIME-SC, visit midlandscrimestoppers.com, or text the word "TIPSC" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

