Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Police Department is looking for a man who they say is exposing himself to female Uber drivers.

Columbia Police are looking for a light-skinned black male, in his mid-to-late 20s, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, with shoulder length dreadlocks, and possibly tattoos on his neck and under one eye.

Officers said that on Thursday, January 18, between 9 am and 10:30 am, female drivers called police while they were on Grand Street, saying a male passenger took his clothes off inside the vehicle and exposed himself.

Police said the man is also accused of making inappropriate comments before being told to get out of the vehicles.

Officers said the women were not physically hurt in the incidents.

Anyone with any information about the suspect or the incidents is asked to contact Crimestoppers. There are three ways to give a Crimestoppers tip:

Call 1-888-Crime-SC

Log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red "Submit a Tip" tab.

Download the new P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

