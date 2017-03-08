Woman Used Fake ID to Buy $14,000 Watch, Police Say

Surveillance Photos of Identity Theft Suspect (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police investigators are looking for a woman accused of identity theft.

Investigators say they believe the woman stole financial information, a social security information and other personal information to open a bank account with a $23,000 credit line. In another incident, police say she used a fake Virginia driver's license to purchase a $14,000 watch at a jewelry store.

The woman is described as a white female, last seen wearing a long gray sweater, blue jeans and dark shoes. She has short red hair and a tattoo of some sort on the right side of her neck.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information.

LOG onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

