(Photo: Thinkstock)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies are investigating what happened when a man was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department say they responded to Palmetto Health Richland at around 1:30 a.m. after a 65-year-old man was "severely beaten" in the head. He was found in the 1100 block of St. Andrews Road and transported to the hospital where he underwent surgery.

There is no update on his condition. Officials say he was beaten with an unknown object by an unknown person. Deputies are investigating this case as an aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

(© 2017 WLTX)