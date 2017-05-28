Deputies Arrest One, Looking for Another Suspect in Burglary Case

Brittany Martin (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)

Leesville, SC (WLTX) -- The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in an home burglary case, but is still looking for another suspect.

Deputies tweeted Sunday evening that they have arrested Brittany Martin for her involvement in a burglary on Lawson Road in Leesville. Martin is charged with second degree burglary.

Deputies have identified Marty Dean Shealy in home surveillance video as the other suspect in the case.

Still frame of surveillance video. Lexington County Deputies have arrested Brittany Martin, but are still looking for Marty Dean Shealy. (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department/Twitter)

Deputies said security video shows the two kicking in the back door and stealing some hunting equipment. They were seen driving a red Chevy truck.

If you know where Shealy is at, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

