Deputies Identify Murder Suspect, Ask for Tips

Laquantae Keon Jordan (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Office)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are searching a man in connection with a shooting Monday in the North Columbia area.

Laquantae Jordan, 19, is wanted for the murder of 17-year old Westley Bell, according to investigators.

Richland County deputies say they responded to the scene of shooting in the 100 block of Joe Frazier Court shortly after 5 p.m. Monday afternoon, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was transported by EMS to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Bell died as a result of complications from gunshot injuries.

Deputies are asking for the community's help to find Jordan. Anyone with information about this case or Jordan's location should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1000.

