Deputies Investigate Assault over Money

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- Deputies from the Richland County Sheriff's Department are investigating an incident where a man says he was assaulted Saturday evening.

Deputies say at around 6:00 p.m., they met the male victim at the 100 block of Cool Shade Drive to discuss what happened. We are told the victim was assaulted at the 100 block of C. Flemming Road by another male who owed him money. An altercation broke out and the victim called a female for a ride.

As the victim was leaving, deputies say a second suspect began shooting at the vehicle. There was a male juvenile in the car at the time. The victim managed to get away in the vehicle, but the car's rear tire was hit with a bullet and went flat. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

